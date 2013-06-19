Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NAVB) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:NAVB) was announced concerning whether certain Navidea Biopharmaceuticals officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NAVB) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Navidea Biopharmaceuticals officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:NAVB) rose from $0.55 in April 2009 to as high as $5.26 in May 2011, respectively $4.66 per share in July 2012.



Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:NAVB) reported that its Net Income of $5.61 million in 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $29.16 million.



June 18, 2013, NYSE:NAVB shares closed at $2.66 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:NAVB), have certain options



