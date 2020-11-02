Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Navient Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Navient Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On October 20, 2020, the Attorney General of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Navient Corporation. That same day, in a press release issued by the Office of the Attorney General announcing the lawsuit, the suit was summarized as "alleging the student loan servicer engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers' student loans."



Those who purchased shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.