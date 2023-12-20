Navigating Growth: A Comprehensive Insight Into the Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2023 -- The global dairy processing equipment industry, currently valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2023, is set for a substantial expansion, projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2028. This forecasted growth, at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, is driven by key factors such as automation and the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies.



Automation and Industry 4.0 Integration



The adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 principles is a major catalyst for the dairy processing equipment market. Automated systems enhance production efficiency, streamline processes, and reduce labor costs, resulting in increased overall productivity. The incorporation of Industry 4.0 introduces smart manufacturing, data analytics, and real-time monitoring, optimizing dairy processing workflows and ensuring consistent product quality.



Sustainability Driving Market Growth



The industry's heightened focus on sustainable practices is another significant growth driver. Increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures lead dairy processors to invest in modern, energy-efficient equipment. This shift towards sustainability aligns with consumer preferences, fostering innovation in equipment design and manufacturing.



Processed Milk Dominates Application Segment



Within the application segment, processed milk is poised to hold the largest share. Factors such as global demand for various processed milk products, health-conscious consumption trends, and diverse product innovations contribute to the dominance of processed milk. Dairy processors invest strategically in advanced processing equipment to efficiently meet this heightened demand and comply with evolving quality standards.



Automation Leading in Mode of Operation



Automation holds the largest share in the mode of operation for dairy processing equipment in 2023. The advantages of enhanced production efficiency, precision, and significant labor cost reductions drive the adoption of automated systems. Technological advancements, including IoT and artificial intelligence, contribute to the widespread adoption of automation, making it the preferred choice for dairy processors seeking efficiency and compliance with industry standards.



India's Pivotal Role in Market Share



India is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023, underscoring its prominence as the highest global milk producer. With a remarkable increase in milk production and significant dairy product exports, India's strategic position is emphasized. Initiatives like the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) further encourage growth, attracting investments and solidifying India's leading position in the global dairy processing equipment market.



Major Players in the Market



Key players in the dairy processing equipment market include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SPX Flow, Tetra Laval, ALFA LAVAL, JBT, Bucher Industries AG, Krones AG, and The Middleby Corporation.



This comprehensive overview highlights the dynamic factors driving the growth of the dairy processing equipment market, positioning it as a key player in the evolving landscape of the global dairy industry.



