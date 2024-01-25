Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market by Product (Instrument, Consumable), Technology (Chemiluminescence Enzyme, Microparticle Chemiluminescence), Sample (Blood, Urine), Application (Infectious Disease, Oncology), End User - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 19.0 billion by 2028 from USD 13.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Growth in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, Advancements in improving chemiluminescence immunoassay technologies in recent years, rising demand for point-of-care testing (POCT), growth of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and a rapid increase in geriatric population globally. In addition, emerging markets such as India and China are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of CLIA systems is restricting the growth of this market.Top of Form



Browse in-depth TOC on "Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market"



Key Market Players:



The CLIA market is moderately competitive, with certain companies holding substantial market shares. The prominent players in chemiluminescence immunoassay market are Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland). Companies adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches & approvals, expansions, and partnerships to increase their product offerings and expand their presence in the global CLIA market.



In 2022, the consumables segment held the largest share of the chemiluminescence market, by product segment



Based on product, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market is categorized into consumables and instruments. The repetitive purchase of consumables such as reagents for every test is a major factor driving the growth of the segment. Besides the availability of efficient assays and reagents for diagnostic purposes has propelled its demand among end users.



In 2022, the infectious disease diagnostics segment held the largest share of the chemiluminescence market, by application segment



The chemiluminescence immunoassay market, by application, has been segmented into infectious diseases, endocrinology, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, cardiology, blood screening, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, toxicology, newborn screening, gastroenterology, neurology, respiratory, therapeutic drug monitoring, metabolic disorders, and other applications. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the development and introduction of advanced assays for the diagnosis of different diseases & conditions, and the increase in the population with infectious diseases.



North America dominates the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market



Based on the region, the chemiluminescence immunoassay market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer and rising healthcare spending, which is highly developed in the US and Canada.



Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



- Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe



Restraints:



- High cost of CLIA related products



Opportunities:



- Increasing number of collaborations and partnerships in the CLIA market



Challenges:



- Lack of skilled professionals and aging workforce



Recent Developments:



- In May 2023, EUROIMMUN's parent company PerkinElmer's life science and diagnostics business segment, has been rebranded as Revvity.



- In December 2022, Mindray launched CLIA-based assays, IL-6, PCT, and sCD14-S, which have high sensitivity, a wide linearity range, great precision, and good anti-interference ability.



- In December 2022, Sysmex received manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for the HISCL ?-Amyloid 1-42 Assay Kit and the HISCL ?-Amyloid 1-40 Assay Kit to measure amyloid beta (A?) in the blood.



- In November 2022 Getein Biotech, Inc. launched MAGICL 6000, a compact and innovative chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer used in mid to high-workflow laboratories



- In June 2022, QuidelOrtho Corporation was formed through a transaction between Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to form a leading in vitro diagnostics company.



