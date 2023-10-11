Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- Diagnostic Imaging Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $26.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $34.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the launch of technologically advanced products by the key players and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



The diagnostic imaging industry is poised for remarkable advancements in the near future, driven by groundbreaking technologies and evolving healthcare needs. Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will become integral in image analysis, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses. Miniaturization and portability will make imaging devices more accessible and convenient, with handheld and point-of-care options revolutionizing patient care. Furthermore, the integration of 3D printing and augmented reality will enhance surgical planning and training, while molecular imaging techniques promise personalized and precise treatments. With these innovations, the diagnostic imaging industry is set to redefine healthcare, offering improved diagnostic capabilities, reduced costs, and ultimately, better patient outcomes.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=411



Browse in-depth TOC on "Diagnostic Imaging Market"



400 - Tables

47 - Figures

395 – Pages



Mammography systems segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Based on the product, the global diagnostic imaging market is segmented into CT scanners, X-ray imaging systems, ultrasound systems, MRI systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. The mammography systems segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The CT scanners segment accounted for the highest share of the diagnostic imaging market in 2022.



Cardiology application segment accounted for the largest share of the CT scanners market, by application in 2022.



Based on application, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into MRI systems – brain and neurological MRI, spine and musculoskeletal MRI, pelvic and abdominal MRI, vascular MRI, breast MRI, cardiac MRI, ultrasound systems – radiology/general imaging, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular applications, urology, other applications, X-ray imaging systems – general radiography, fluoroscopy, dentistry, CT scanners- cardiology, oncology, neurology, and other applications, nuclear imaging systems - cardiology, oncology, neurology, and other applications, and mammography systems. Cardiology application segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the introduction of novel software and rising adoption of high-end instruments in end user facilities drive the growth of the market.



The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic imaging market, by end user, in 2022



Based on end user, the global diagnostic imaging market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Significant rise in the number of hospitals and rising old-age population are driving the growth of this segment.



The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market is anticipated to register the highest growth from 2023 to 2028. Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities in the APAC. This region is consistently witnessing a rise in the adoption of high-end equipment. Improvements in healthcare systems and government initiatives for modernizing the healthcare infrastructure are offering significant growth opportunities for the key players.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=411



Diagnostic Imaging Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Growing geriatric population and subsequent rise in chronic diseases



Restraints:



High cost of diagnostic imaging systems



Opportunities:



Growth opportunities in emerging countries



Challenge:



Shortage of trained professionals



Key Market Players:



As of 2022, prominent players in the diagnostic imaging market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) among others.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=411



Recent Developments:



- In 2022, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) launched a new MRI system for mobile use. The Magnetom Viato.Mobile system is equipped with latest advancements and can be used anywhere.



- In 2022, GE Healthcare (US) launched a new and advanced Next-generation Definium 656 HD x-ray system launched by GE Healthcare is highly automated, simplifies workflow, and delivers consistent release.



- In 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), launched a new Ultrasound 3300 system for cardiovascular, general imaging, obstetrics, and gynecology procedures. It improves clinical outcomes and patient experience.

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.



630 Dundee Road



Suite 430



Northbrook, IL 60062



USA: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com