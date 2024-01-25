The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market By Product (Injector Systems (CT Injector, MRI Injector), Consumables (Syringes), Accessories), Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology), & End Users (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025", size is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2020 and 2025.Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and CVD; a large number of approvals for contrast agents; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by government organizations are driving the growth of the contrast media injectors market. However, the high cost of contrast media injectors and consumables & accessories is restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Drivers: Increasing prevalence of Cancer and CVD



Globally, there has been a significant increase in the number of people suffering from cancer.the number of people suffering from cancer is expected to increase by 50% to 15 million by 2020 (Source: World Cancer Report, 2003 by WHO). Similarly, CVDs and strokes are the leading causes of death around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the major cause of death globally. The WHO estimated that in 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died of CVDs, which represented 31% of the global deaths; this number is estimated to increase to 23.6 million by 2030. Contrast media injectors are used to inject contrast media at the time of diagnostic imaging to enhance image quality and improve patient safety. Thus, the increase in the number of cancer and CVD cases will stimulate the demand for improved healthcare facilities and advanced diagnostic imaging procedures, which, in turn, will drive the market for contrast media injectors.



Restraints: High cost of contrast media injectors, consumables and accessories



The cost of contrast media injectors varies with the type of injectors (single-head, dual-head, and syringeless injectors) preferred by hospitals. For instance, the GE-Nemoto Dual Shot NCOM (Class 4) CT Injector - Pedestal Mount costs ~USD 40,600, while the GE-Nemoto Dual Shot NCOM (Class 4) CT Injector - Ceiling Mount for Long costs around USD 45,000. The cost of consumables is recurring as the same tube and syringe cannot be reused, considering hygiene and safety issues. This is a major burden for end users, as tubes and syringes cost USD 350–500 each, thus escalating the cost of using contrast media injector systems.



Opportunities: IT-enabled solutions for contrast media injectors



Contrast media injectors are now enabled with an LCD screen to maintain flow rates and monitor patient status. Also, market players are introducing new software for injector systems that can generate data in real-time. Information such as contrast media flow rate, injection pressure, injection speed, and type of contrast media can be easily accessed through this software. The IT department of a hospital can connect this software directly to their hospital information systems or electronic medical records and access patient data from picture archiving and communication systems. This reduces the time, error rate, and effort to upload statistical data and images manually.



Challenges: Dearth of trained professionals



A high degree of technical skill and expertise is required to handle advanced and sophisticated diagnostic imaging systems. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, radiology technicians may witness employment growth of about 21% between 2012 and 2022. Although this is significant, the dearth of specialists and radiologists is an important challenge for countries across the globe



The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the contrast media injection market, by type, in 2019.



Based on the product, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The injector systems market is segmented further into CT injectors, MRI injectors, Angiography injectors. The consumables segment is segmented further into syringes, tubes, other consumables. In 2019, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the contrast media injectors market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing requirement of consumables to maintain safety and hygienic conditions during diagnostic procedures. These consumables need to be re-purchased for every new procedure, as opposed to instruments, thus driving its demand.



The interventional cardiology segment to register the highest CAGR in the contrast media injector market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into radiology, interventional radiology, and interventional cardiology. In 2019, the interventional cardiology segment had the highest growth rate of the contrast media injectors market. The rising prevalence of CVD is driving the growth of this application segment.



The hospital segment will continue to dominate the contrast media injector end-user market during the forecast period



Based on end-user, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers. The hospital segment commanded the highest growth rate of the global contrast media injectors market in 2019. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals and the growing inclination of hospitals towards the automation & digitization of radiology patient workflow.



North America will continue to dominate the contrast media injector market during the forecast period



Geographically, North America dominated the contrast media injector market in 2019, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of North America is attributed to the increasing number of diagnostic imaging units & examinations, rising aging population & corresponding disease conditions in the US, significant focus & government investments in the medical imaging arena, and increasing research activities in Canada.



Key Market Players



The major players in the contrast media injector industry are Bayer Ag (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.p.A (Italy), and Guerbet Group (France). An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that product launches, partnerships, expansions, and strategic acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the contrast media injector market.



