Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Navistar Defense, LLC: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Navistar Defense, LLC: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Navistar Defense, LLC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Navistar Defense, LLC" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Navistar Defense, LLC"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Navistar Defense, LLC (Navistar Defense) is a defense vehicle manufacturer based in the US. The company designs and manufactures military trucks, engines and related parts. Its products include cargo/logistical, combat/patrol, troop transport, homeland security, recovery, medical, tanker (fuel/water), heavy equipment transport, and special operations vehicles with air-assist doors, automatic fire suppression systems, central tire inflation systems, four-wheel steering, and independent suspension; and engines. The company also provides basic vehicle maintenance, preventative checks and services, battle damage assessment and repairs, component overhauls, advanced systems diagnostics, operator new equipment training, and field level maintenance. It offers spare parts through parts suppliers and its own distribution network. Navistar Defense is headquartered in Illinois, US.



Companies Mentioned



Navistar Defense, LLC



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153132/navistar-defense-llc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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