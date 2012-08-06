Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Investor Alert: Investigation in Connection With SEC Probe

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) shares over potential securities laws violations by Navistar International Corp. and certain of its directors and in connection with certain statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) concerning whether a series of statements by Navistar International Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $11.56 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Oct. 31, 2009 to $13.95 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Oct. 31, 2011 and its Net Income increased over the same time periods from $297 million to $1.72 billion.



Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) traded during 2011 as high as $69.52 per share.



On August, 2, 2012, Navistar International Corp disclosed that on June 21, 2012 it has received a formal letter of inquiry from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting a number of categories of documents for the period of November 1, 2010 through the present relating to various accounting and disclosure issues. Navistar International Corp said that on July 16, 2012, pursuant to a formal order of private investigation, it received a subpoena from the SEC requesting the same categories of documents sought via the informal inquiry.



Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) fell from $24.69 per share on August 1, 2012, to $20.25 on August 2, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) and currently hold those Navistar International Corp shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



