Navy Federal Credit Union Announces the End to Confusing Loan Application Process

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Preparation is the key to finding the right mortgage option. Not only must one consider the purchase price of the home and the loan amount, but also one’s monthly income and the estimated cost of owning a home. The application process alone can be intimidating for service men and women, but the process doesn’t have to be anxiety-ridden with help from Navy Federal Credit Union. Now it’s easier than ever to find affordable mortgages for military personnel. From fixed-rate mortgages to refinance options, Navy Federal makes flexible mortgage programs a top priority for members in the military, active duty and retired.



Navy Federal Credit Union helps service men and women and their families select the perfect mortgage loan for their needs. Through the credit union’s Home Center, families can receive tips on securing a loan, how to stay organized and much more. For those in the military, mortgages offered through Navy Federal can eliminate the stress of buying a home.



It’s important to choose a mortgage loan based on one’s unique needs. For example, first-time home buyers and military members can benefit from Navy Federal Credit Union’s HomeBuyer’s Choice mortgage—a 30-year, fixed-rate, 100% financing option—or a Veterans Administration (VA) mortgage loan. Like all Navy Federal mortgages, they both come with fixed monthly payments and round-the-clock guidance from a Navy Federal representative. Another type of mortgages for military personnel is an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM). ARMs feature a low, fixed rate for an initial term after which the rate will adjust depending on an index. This can also be a great mortgage for active duty personnel who may be moving frequently.



Members can also take advantage of Navy Federal Credit Union’s helpful and educational resources, like mortgage calculators, budget calculators, free home buying seminars and more at navyfederal.org. The Home Center can also provide prospective homeowners with articles such as how much home to buy according to a determined budget. Members can also learn more about home appraisals, foreclosure alternatives, and the importance of a good credit score. Preparation and education prior to buying a home is invaluable to members in the military. Mortgages provided by Navy Federal Credit Union put an end to the confusing loan application process once and for all.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union serves all military personnel in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, DoD, Coast Guard, and their families, is an Equal Housing Lender, and is federally insured by the NCUA. For additional information about Navy Federal, loans, mortgages, low-rate credit cards or membership, visit http://www.navyfederal.org.