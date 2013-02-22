Navy Federal Credit Union Understands, Rewards Sacrifices of Military

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Members of the Armed Forces make personal sacrifices every day for the sake of protecting the United States of America. Due to their active lifestyles, including basic training and deployment, military personnel often have less time to manage their finances. Unlike many financial institutions, Navy Federal Credit Union understands the financial obstacles facing service men and women. To combat these difficulties, Navy Federal Credit Union provides members of the military with products and services designed to meet their unique needs. While serving in the military, savings earned from affordable loan options, low credit card rates, and savvy spending can be a lifesaver.



Navy Federal Credit Union knows that for members of the military, savings make all the difference. At Navy Federal, service men and women can receive affordable mortgage and auto loan options. Members can select from a wide range of fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgages. First-time buyers can benefit from our HomeBuyers Choice mortgage, which offers 100% financing and fixed-rate terms.



Navy Federal understands the physical, emotional, and financial tolls that military life takes on a person. To lessen the financial burden on those in the military, savings counseling is available to make planning for the future easy.



Navy Federal Credit Union strives to provide military personnel with flexible loan options so that it’s easier than ever to save for the future. The toils of hard work take its toll on the financial well-being of military families, but Navy Federal Credit Union looks out for the best interests of military service men and women.



Credit card services and robust rewards offered by Navy Federal Credit Union complement the military lifestyle. Low rates on credit cards offered through Navy Federal Credit Union allow military families to spend less money. Members can earn cash rewards through credit card purchases. For the military, savings from these cash rewards can help families in many ways. Rewards from Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards can result in discounts on airfare and gift cards to one’s favorite restaurants and department stores.



Navy Federal Credit Union always looks out for the best interests of military personnel. They offer incredible ways to save money on a military budget. As an added benefit, Navy Federal Credit Union helps military members with money management. Online resources provide information on short-term budgeting, retirement savings, debt avoidance, and other financial essentials. Saving money is an important part of military life. The future is unpredictable, and being knowledgeable about savings is never a bad thing. The money saved can be put toward everyday expenses like groceries or investments like college funds.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union serves all military personnel in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, DoD, and their families, is an Equal Housing Lender, and is federally insured by the NCUA. For additional information about Navy Federal, loans, mortgages, low-rate credit cards or membership, visit www.navyfederal.org.