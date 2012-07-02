Navy Federal Offers Affordable Rates for Auto Loans

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Purchasing a car is one of the biggest financial investments a person will make. For servicemen and women returning from overseas, buying a new or used vehicle is one of the many immediate needs they may face. Navy Federal Credit Union offers members of the military and their families affordable rates for auto loans. With the help of Navy Federal, members are more likely to find monthly car payments that accommodate their budget.



Navy Federal Credit Union offers several rate options for auto loans, making it easy for members of the military to find a rate that best suits their financial needs. If you’re looking to buy a new or used vehicle, with Navy Federal, you could receive a low APR for up to 72 months. Both military retirees and active duty members, who financed their auto loans with another lender for a high rate, can refinance their loan with us to achieve affordable monthly payments.



In an effort to make the car buying process easy, Navy Federal encourages its members to learn more about the Auto Buying Program, which enables members to save even more money on new and used vehicles. We understand the financial challenges some military families might face. That is why we help our members manage their finances through useful tools like our auto loan calculator, which is available online. We also offer other helpful resources such as car buying tips and access to a free annual credit report.



In addition to offering active duty servicemen and women, military retirees, and their families affordable rates for auto loans, Navy Federal has reasonable boat and motorcycle loan rates. Not only can you apply for a boat or motorcycle loan, but you can also request a vehicle title, letter of guarantee, and authorization to move the vehicle. You can also receive instructions on registration and title information.



Navy Federal makes applying for auto loans virtually hassle-free. To begin the car buying process, apply for a loan at one of our branches or call our toll free number at 1-888-842-6328.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

As one of the world's largest credit unions, Navy Federal Credit Union proudly serves all military personnel in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, DoD, and their families, is an Equal Housing Lender, and federally insured by the NCUA. For additional information about Navy Federal, loans, mortgages, low-rate credit cards or membership, visit http://www.navyfederal.org.