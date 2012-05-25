Navy Federal Offers First-Time Homeowners Flexible Mortgage Rates

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Most homeowners have undoubtedly been overwhelmed by the home buying process. This is especially true for the many prospective homebuyers applying for loans who may be unclear about the mortgage process. Fortunately, Navy Federal Credit Union offers first-time homebuyers flexible mortgage rates and a plethora of information, helping them make smarter decisions regarding their financial future.



For first-time homebuyers seeking flexible mortgage rates, Navy Federal Credit Union offers adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs). ARMs are great for first-time homebuyers that are starting a new career or planning to move into a new home before their loan is paid off. With Navy Federal Credit Union wide selection of ARMs, first-time homebuyers can choose the option that best suits their financial needs.



Members of Navy Federal Credit Union are also eligible for HomePath® financing, which finances foreclosed homes owned by Fannie Mae. Navy Federal Credit Union® online Home Center can simplify the home buying process. Not only can Home Center help you obtain and organize documentation such as credit reports and other financial records, it provides a complete list of the mortgage rates offered by Navy Federal.



Other helpful resources provided by Home Center include a mortgage rate interest calculator, a pre-approval process, to-do lists, and informative articles about home buying. Navy Federal Credit Union Home Center helps our members become more educated and gain the know-how needed to make informed decisions when it comes to mortgage rates. Home Center makes it simple for members to learn about the best options for their unique lifestyle and help avoid making costly mistakes.



Find out more information about Navy Federal Credit Union and its mortgage rates at homecenter.navyfederal.org.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

As one of the world's largest credit unions, Navy Federal Credit Union proudly serves all military personnel in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, DoD, and their families, is an Equal Housing Lender, and federally insured by the NCUA. For additional information about Navy Federal, loans, mortgages, low-rate credit cards or membership, visit http://www.navyfederal.org.