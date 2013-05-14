Navy Federal's Mortgage Options Make Owning a Home a Reality

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Between keeping up with hectic schedules and making time to stay in touch with family members, military personnel need reliable ways to finance the purchase of a home. Navy Federal Credit Union provides affordable mortgage choices that help men and women of the Navy achieve one of life's greatest achievements— purchasing a home. For those in the Navy, mortgage options offered through Navy Federal can make owning a home a reality.



As the largest credit union, Navy Federal helps members take advantage of home loans tailored to the unique needs of military personnel. Members, especially first-time home buyers can enjoy 100% financing and fixed-rate terms with no down payment through the HomeBuyers Choice Mortgage program. Fixed-rate mortgages ensure safety and security throughout the lifetime of the loan. Those who choose an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) can place a cap on yearly and lifetime adjustments.



For men and women serving in the Navy, mortgage options from Navy Federal Credit Union can make a huge difference in one’s family life. Many refinance homes to make monthly payments more manageable and put breathing room back in the family budget. Some improve their homes or make repairs.



The current economy has placed a lot of foreclosed homes for sale. The HomePath program offers low down payments and flexible mortgage rates on homes owned by Fannie Mae. In addition to the HomePath program, Navy Federal Credit Union has other great offerings. Not only does Navy Federal Credit Union pay up to $2,500 in closing costs for many mortgage products, but the credit union also provides members with an opportunity to receive cash back on the purchase or sales price of one’s home through a RealtyPlus approved agent.



To make the process of buying or refinancing a home easier, Navy Federal Credit Union created the HomeCenter. Here, military men and women can explore the home-buying process outlined from start to finish. The educational area explains concepts in simple language. To-do lists organize the steps to make home buying faster and easier for those in the Navy. Mortgage calculation tools provided by the website simplify the home buying process and help families better budget the costs of owning a home. For those in the Navy, mortgage options from Navy Federal Credit Union can eliminate the stress of applying for a home loan.



In addition to mortgage options, Navy Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial products and services. These include auto loans, checking accounts, savings, credit and debit cards, online banking, round-the-clock access, money management tips and more. With 229 branches and over 50,000 ATMs worldwide, military personnel and families enjoy access to a world-class financial institution.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union, with $54 billion in assets, 4 million members, 229 branches, and a workforce of over 10,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard active duty, civilian, and contractor personnel and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit http://www.navyfederal.org.