NazB and Weisser Ring Join Hands to Raise Awareness About Rape

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- RnB and Hip hop singer NazB has joined hands with Swiss based charity organization Weisser Ring to fight against rape and sexual attacks. The song titled 'Rape' featuring American RnB singer Dior.



This is a rape awareness song and intended to remove the stigma attached to it. "Rape is undoubtedly the most heinous crime against a person. The damage is physical as much as it is emotional. In fact, the physical wound may heal, but it may take years for the emotional wound to heal. And sometimes, it may never heal. Music is useless until it is used to heal a heart or espouse a cause. This is my two bits to support the society that has supported me," says the singer. He is no stranger to struggle having to leave home at a very young age in pursuit of a musical career.



As for Weisser Ring, the nonprofit organization is known for its help for victims of crime and violence- both psychological and physical. It was established in 1984 in Kloten to provide emotional and financial support during emergencies. They are fighting for a stronger social awareness of the situation. In fact, it is only nationally operating victim support organization in Switzerland.



More than 2 million people fall victim to rape and sexual assault in the world. In fact, estimates suggest that in America alone, someone is raped every two minutes! The proceeds from this song will be spent on the victims of rape and sexual assault.



About NazB

NazB has come a long way from his home in Nigeria where he grew up surrounded by the sounds of instruments and singing, to being one of the top hip hop stars in Switzerland. He has enjoyed top exposure on Switzerland's Robo Clip SF2 Television and Canadian Music Television.



About Weisser Ring

Weisser Ring is Switzerland's biggest nonprofit charity organization working to help victims of crime and violence and raise voice against rape, sexual assault and other crimes against humanity.



This project is also supported by photoflueeler.ch** Special thanks for print and Project Support !!!!



A physical cd of the album will only be available at Weisser Ring Office in zurich where fans can donate anything they want to support the cause.



To know more, visit, www.nazb.com and www.weisser-ring.ch