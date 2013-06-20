Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The NBA Finals 2013 finally comes to the last 7th game. Miami heat has won the 6th game with a thrilling score of 103-100. At the last moment of the regulation, Ray Allen’s great three-pointer dragged San Antonio to the overtime and then Chris Bosh’s block secured the win of Heat. The Game 7 will open at 9 p.m. of 20th.



San Antonio is a great team, and it still holds the possibility of getting its fifth Larry O’Brien Trophy, but the team needs to be calm, and gain confidence. Looking back to the Game 6, Ginobily missed free throws and Danny Green was blocked by Bosh, but their skills were not to be blamed, the attitude to the game was the main reason. Maybe the San Antonio players were too nervous, or maybe they were too excited, the attitude determined their performances. Game 6 was a pity for Spurs, and the players need to find themselves back. Just like Ginobily said, “I have no clue how we’re going to be re-energized, but we have to. There’s no Game 8 afterwards.” The Game 7 will be fiercer than ever, and also should be a historic game as well. Spurs would go through the game toughly if the players couldn’t find their wills to win.



On the contrary, Miami Heat seems to find the bible of victory. The Big Three were all alive again. Chris Bosh delivered a great block and a great win. LeBron and Wade did as well as the last five games. In the epic Game 6, Heat’s performance was excellent and impressive. For Miami Heat, although the 2013 Finals are not as easy as the 2012 Finals, the Heat players still do very well. But it should be noticed that the Allen’s three-pointer and Bosh’s block were extraordinary, Ray Allen got only 9 points and Bosh only 2 blocks, and they should still play hard to perform that they are not role players. Only LeBron and Wade are not enough, but all the players need to play efficiently, then Heat can really be a champion-like team.



Let’s look forward to Game 7, it will be another memorial game in the NBA history. Spurs is experienced and Heat is passionate. If Spurs win Game 7, the team will go to a new height; If Heat wins, the Big Three will still be Big three, not “Big Two” or even “Big One”. Parker, Ginobily and Duncan know what this champion means for their legacy; and James, Wade and Bosh need to run faster to seize the Larry O’Brien Trophy. If you need the latest information of Heat and Spurs, check this post out: Top 5 Basketball Apps for iPhone.