NBA Mom, Author, & Entrepreneur Set to Appear on Living Strong Radio July 29th

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Mother of a Division I college basketball player, Aaron Reddish, and NBA Player, Cam Reddish, Dr. Zanthia has more than 20 years of experience as an educator and school principal, as well as an AAU basketball administrator. She is excited to share with the world her recent book, ALLEY-OOP: The Ultimate Assist for Parents of Athletes, in which she shares her sports journey and 22 points for raising champions on and off the court/field. She is ready to explore with Living Strong Radio listeners how to learn from yesterday, live for today, and hope for tomorrow.



During the live conversation, host, Dr. Veirdre Jackson, will discuss with Dr. Zanthia Reddish how her experience as an author, speaker, certified professional life coach, athlete manager, and parent advisor has impacted her personal journey and the empowerment she has found in connecting with others and guiding them through a process she has successfully navigated.



Join the Flip Side Conversation LIVE! You can experience it on Voice America here:https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019/living-strong-the-flip-side-of-adversity



