Nbiz Infosol Offering a Wide Range of IT Training Courses

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Nbiz Infosol the highly renowned and reputable organization that provides a variety of information solutions to companies in the Middle East, is offering a wide range of IT training courses at the most affordable prices. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the company has been enabling modern businesses incorporate the right and the best IT security and information system solutions to achieve success in this competitive business world. The company also offers the widest range of consulting services, including IT consulting, project management outsourcing and project management training.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “We have been helping businesses achieve their goals by providing them the right IT training. We are having a large team of highly experienced and qualified IT training professions who are dedicated to offer the best quality training to all those who trust us with their business goals. Additionally, we specialize in consulting, information systems and health and safety. We take great pride in being one of the best providers of health and safety training courses in the Middle East. I encourage all business owners who are looking for IT training services to visit our website and check out the range of courses that we offer. Rest assured, all our training courses are conducted by experts at the most affordable prices.”



Nbiz Infosol provides a wide range of internationally recognized and certified programs that help business owners train their employees for the competitive business world. Some of the IT courses offered by the company include, ITTIL, CISSP, CISCO and ISACA. In addition to the widest range of IT related courses, the company also provides Project Management Professional (PMP) courses, which is globally recognized as the best total project management course. All the courses offered by the company are accredited by several organizations and hence business owners can partner with the company with complete peace of mind.



“We don’t want to offer the best corporate solutions at an extravagant price to the business owner, rather we strive to provide cost effective solutions without compromising on the quality of the solution, which in the end helps our clients save a considerable amount of money. We also try to limit our own expenses, which help us offer the best services to all our clients at the most affordable prices”, further added the executive.



Working under the motto of simple living and high thinking, the entire team of Nbiz Infosol is dedicated to work towards a common goal of achieving the desired results at the most competitive prices. Each and every team member of the company is trained to respect every individual and business owner, irrespective of his/her ethnic origin. The company’s mission is to enable businesses achieve success by providing them the best information solutions and consultancy services at reasonable prices. To register for the OHSAS 18001 Lead Auditor course in UAE offered by the company, contact the folks working here.



About Nbiz Infosol

Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nbiz Infosol is a leading provider of a wide range of information solutions and training courses for businesses. The company enables businesses achieve their desired goals by providing them the right IT security and information system solutions that offer them the best returns. Are you looking for training courses in Abu Dhabi? Visit the official website of Nbiz Infosol for more info.



Contact Details

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Salam Street, Tourist Club

Mansoor Tower, 4th Floor,

# 402 Abu Dhabi, UAE

P.O Box: 33287

Tel: +971 26507983

Fax: +971 26507984

Email: info@nbizinfosol.com



Chennai, India

1/6, 8th Cross Street

Indira Nagar, Adyar

Chennai - 600 020,

Tamilnadu, India

Tel: +914424421761

Tel (Toll Free Number): 0008001004217

Web: http://www.nbizinfosol.com/