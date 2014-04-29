Nbiz Infosol Offering Quality Iso Consultancy Services

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- NBIZ Infosol is one of the leading information technology solutions providing companies in Abu Dhabi, which offers a comprehensive range of consultancy services at highly affordable prices. Being in the business since many years, the company has gained a great reputation for providing brilliant consultancy and training solutions to corporate entities in the Middle East. NBIZ Infosol also offers high quality health and safety training courses such as National Examination Board in Occupational Health and Safety, NEBOSH Oil and Gas, NEBOSH Health and Safety at Work, and Institution of Occupational Safety and Health. The knowledgeable and highly experienced team of trainers in the company works with an aim to provide complete information on health and safety to business professionals or industrialists. The company has accreditation from some international authorities, which also helps it in providing quick and cost-effective IT consultancy solutions to all industries and organizations.



Speaking about consultancy services, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “At NBIZ Infosol, we are offering an exclusive range of consultancy services that includes information technology consulting, project management, IT training, outsourcing and system integration. Our team consists of professional ISO consultants who provide valuable assistance to businesspersons on quality management system. ISO 9001 is a globally recognized system for quality management that helps an organization achieve systematic control over processes, increase customer satisfaction and maintain consistency. It also helps businesses in enhancing the quality of products and services. Our consultancy team provides complete support on how to become ISO 9001 certified company, which they deliver through ISO trainings, guidance through audit, system or case studies, quality manual preparation and records implementation.”



NBIZ Infosol provides its services to small as well as large organizations in United Arab Emirates and Gulf Corporation Council countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. Now the company is also operating in Chennai, which is one of the most popular cities of India. It completely understands short term and long-term requirements of business professionals, and strives to deliver affordable, quick and efficient infrastructure solutions.



Speaking further, the senior manager commented, “We are one of the leading ISO consultation and facilitation providing companies in Middle East. To help organizations get ISO certification easily, we provide consultancy sessions that includes initial system study, training programme, forming task force, setting up quality process objectives, determining roles and responsibilities, developing formats, procedures, plans and quality manual, implementing the system, internal audit, taking preventive actions and conducting management review meetings.”



If you are looking for ISO 22000 consultants in Dubai, you can contact NBIZ Infosol to avail best consultancy services.



About NBIZ Infosol

NBIZ Infosol is one of the most reputed and recognized information system solutions providing companies that offer a complete range of consultancy services in order to help businesses attain maximum profits, cut costs and achieve highest level of customer satisfaction. If you are looking for ISO 20000 consultants in Dubai, you can contact the officials working with NBIZ Infosol. The company also offers quality health and safety training courses to organizations at affordable prices.



Contact Details

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Salam Street, Tourist Club

Mansoor Tower, 4th Floor,

# 402 Abu Dhabi, UAE

P.O Box: 33287

Tel : +971 26507983

Fax : +971 26507984

Email: info@nbizinfosol.com



Chennai, India

1/6, 8th Cross Street

Indira Nagar, Adyar

Chennai - 600 020,

Tamilnadu, India

Tel : +914424421761

Tel (Toll Free Number): 0008001004217

Web: http://www.nbizinfosol.com/

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