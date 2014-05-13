Nbiz Infosol Offering the Best Health and Safety Training Courses

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Nbiz Infosol is one of the leading information system solutions providing companies that offer reliable, efficient and high-quality security related courses including disaster management along with information system management services to several business concerns in the Middle East. Courses offered by them adhere to the standards of The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). Being in the business of providing the best-in-class IT consultancy and training solutions to various organizations, the company has gained a great reputation in international as well as domestic market, which has also helped it earn noteworthy clientele base.



Speaking about health and safety training courses, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “We are the top health and safety training courses providing company in the Middle East, and the trainers working with us have extensive knowledge about the field, which further helps them in delivering high quality training classes to all organizations. Our health and safety training courses include Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) Managing Safely, National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) IGC, NEBOSH Health and Safety at Work, and NEBOSH Oil and Gas as well as NCEMA. All these courses provide detailed information and facts regarding health and safety of employees, employers, customers as well as assets, which form a part of the organization.”



Nbiz Infosol offers an exclusive range of consultancy and IT management solutions that include system integration, project management, outsourcing, IT training and information technology consulting. All these courses provide IT related information to managers, students, developers as well as auditors. The company strives to provide quick, cost-effective and quality services to various entrepreneurs in UAE and GCC countries including Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.



Speaking further, the senior manager commented, “Among all health and safety training courses, IOSH Managing Safely is the most beneficial course for those who look forward to acquire knowledge about managing health and safety of workplace and its associated individuals. We make sure that through this training, supervising committee attains full knowledge for assessing risks or hazards, controlling risks and measuring performance of employees. On the successful completion of IOSH Managing Safely training course, delegates will be able to manage various risks and dangers of a workplace. They will also receive an IOSH accredited certificate, which will be valid for three years.”



Nbiz Infosol employs only those individuals who have specialized knowledge and skills in the field to teach the course. The company provides the best health and safety training courses to help businesses manage their safety aspects with ease and utmost convenience. Those who wish to know more about safety training courses in Dubai, can visit the official website of the company.



About Nbiz Infosol

Nbiz Infosol rules the roosts when it comes to providing brilliant information technology consulting solutions to big as well as small organizations in the Middle East. For courses on safety training, disaster management, business continuity consulting job and several others, one can talk to the company officials.



Contact Details:

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Salam Street, Tourist Club

Mansoor Tower, 4th Floor,

# 402 Abu Dhabi, UAE

P.O Box: 33287

Tel: +971 26507983

Fax: +971 26507984

Email: info@nbizinfosol.com



Chennai, India

1/6, 8th Cross Street

Indira Nagar, Adyar

Chennai - 600 020,

Tamilnadu, India

Tel: +914424421761

Tel (Toll Free Number): 0008001004217

Web: http://www.nbizinfosol.com/

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