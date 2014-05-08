Nbiz Infosol Offers Comprehensive and Internally Acclaimed Training Courses at the Most Affordable Rates

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Abu Dhabi based Nbiz Infosol is the leading information technology solutions providing company that offers a wide assortment of consultancy and training services to its clients in the Middle East region at highly competitive prices. Since its inception few years back, the company has done a commendable job in facilitating the growth of many organizations based in the Middle East region. However, with an aim of making forays in the lucrative markets of the Indian subcontinent, the company has recently started its operations from Chennai branch.



A senior official at the Nbiz Infosol in a recent interview had this to say, “We have carved out a niche for ourselves in offering highly feasible, viable and cost effective IT solutions to individuals and organizations who seek our expertise. We are the leading ISO consultation and facilitation services provider with proven credentials. Our cost effective and comprehensive wide variety ISO consultation and facilitation service finds takers in form of wide spectrum of industries and service organizations”.



The company also offers comprehensive onsite auditing and assessments that enables them to align the business goals of the client firm with the information goals. The audits meant to acquaint the clients with the ability to incisively view their entire framework, enable them to assess and manage their security levels.



Elaborating about the training courses on offer, the official further added, “Along with superior consultancy services, we are high on offering quality training courses. The health and safety training courses on offer include National Examination Board in Occupational Health and Safety, NEBOSH Oil and Gas, NEBOSH Health and Safety at Work, and Institution of Occupational Safety and Health. All the courses are extensive enough to impart complete insight and make the taker well versed in the nuances of the subject. The training faculty is highly endowed, competent and experienced to equip the candidate with extensive knowledge in health and safety. Moreover, the programs we offer possess international recognition and certification from the who’s who of the field.”



The courses provided by the company flaunts of EHS Registration Certificate from Abu Dhabi Environment, Health and Safety Center, EC Council for our Ethical Hacking programs, Project Management Institute and other certifying bodies. Moreover, the courses on offer are registered and accredited by the Ministry of Education of Abu Dhabi. Therefore, to avail high quality NEBOSH safety training in Abu Dhabi and that too at the most affordable prices contact the company officials.



About Nbiz Infosol

Abu Dhabi based, Nbiz Infosol is a revered and respected name in providing comprehensive training courses and viable and feasible IT solutions to its clients at the lowest possible rates. With an aim to increase the profitability of the client, the company offers a wide assortment of IT solutions. The courses on offer are high on imparting comprehensive knowledge on health and safety issues in the industry. Therefore, anyone intended to know more about NEBOSH course in UAE, visit the official site of Nbiz Infosol.



Contact Details

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Salam Street, Tourist Club

Mansoor Tower, 4th Floor,

# 402 Abu Dhabi, UAE

P.O Box: 33287

Tel : +971 26507983

Fax : +971 26507984

Email: info@nbizinfosol.com



Chennai, India

1/6, 8th Cross Street

Indira Nagar, Adyar

Chennai - 600 020,

Tamilnadu, India

Tel : +914424421761

Tel (Toll Free Number): 0008001004217

Web: http://www.nbizinfosol.com/

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