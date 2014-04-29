NBIZ Infosol Offers the-Best-in-Class IT Security and Information System Solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- NBIZ Infosol headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is one of the most reputed, experienced, efficient and expert IT security and information system solution (encompassing consultancy and infrastructure solution for better growth) providing company that was formed with the intention to help Middle East companies achieve their business goals with utmost ease and security.



Commenting on the range of services that NBIZ Infosol offers, one of the highly placed executives told us during an interview recently, “We lead the industry when it comes to providing the information system solutions that include consulting and infrastructure solutions as well as IT security. We offer a range of services from tactical IT consultation and system integration to outsourcing and training as well as project management. We offer quick, flexible and cost effective solutions that guarantee businesses great improvement as far as productivity is concerned and reduce the cost.”



Apart from this, NBIZ Infosol also offers expert, reliable, knowledgeable and economic health and safety consulting services through various courses that include NEBOSH Oil and Gas, NEBOSH Health and Safety at Work and NEBOSH. Qualified, efficient, experienced and expert professionals with great knowledge of subject matter provide the training to fulfill all industrial requirements.



Talking about the range of training courses that company offers, the executive further told us, “We are simply the best and unbeatable to our competitors as far as providing quality training in health, safety and environment (HSE) of a business is concerned. We offer the range of courses that include HSE safety training oil & gas industry, HSE management training, HSE safe training construction & civil industries and transport safety training that has enabled organizations to provide good governance, review the framework and evaluate as well as manage their security levels.”



Although NBIZ Infosol is headquartered in Abu Dhabi yet it provides its services in the key areas of UAE and Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries that include Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. It also provides its services in African Region and has recently opened office in India. Offering a range of courses on diverse areas that include information security, information technology governance, enterprise IT programs and many others to help business achieve their business goals. If you are looking for Nebosh safety training in Abu Dhabi, follow the link for more details.



About NBIZ Infosol

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, NBIZ Infosol is leading information consulting as well as health and safety consulting service providing company formed to help companies in Middle East achieve their business goals in the easiest and safest possible way. The company offers experienced, efficient and expert consulting services that also includes, but surely not limited to, IT consulting and system integration, outsourcing and training and project management at highly affordable prices. The company has so far catered to hundreds of businesses with varying needs to incorporate the right IT security and system as well as infrastructure solutions to enable them achieve their business goals in a most effective, safest and economic ways. Apart from this, the company also offers expert and cost effective health as well as safety consulting services with its renowned and best in class health safety courses.



Contact details

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Salam Street, Tourist Club

Mansoor Tower, 4th Floor,

# 402 Abu Dhabi, UAE

P.O Box: 33287

Tel : +971 26507983

Fax : +971 26507984

Email: info@nbizinfosol.com



Chennai, India

1/6, 8th Cross Street

Indira Nagar, Adyar

Chennai - 600 020,

Tamilnadu, India

Tel : +914424421761

Tel (Toll Free Number): 0008001004217

Web: http://www.nbizinfosol.com/

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