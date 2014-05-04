NBIZ Infosol Offers World Class Certified IT Courses at Highly Affordable Rates

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2014 -- Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, NBIZ Infosol Information Consultancy L.L.C has emerged as the premier institution in offering quality Information Consulting and Health and Safety Consulting services at highly competitive rates. The institute of great eminence offers high quality, viable and cost effective training and consultancy related solutions to its clients from all parts of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With the intent of making forays into new domains, the service provider has come up with an office in Chennai, India.



A senior official at the NBIZ Infosol in a recent interview had this to say, “We are a highly revered training institution that caters to the myriad needs of interested student. Our courses thoughtfully designed by the veterans in their respective fields enable the students to carve out a niche for themselves in the highly competitive environs.”



The training institute of great repute offers a wide portfolio of certified courses that have their relevance in molding the professionals of the future. Speaking of IT courses, the institute offers a wide assortment of courses that include Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) courses. The ITIL courses on offer comprises Foundation course, Intermediate Level Capability Modules (ITIL OSA, ITIL RCV, ITIL PPO & ITIL SOA). Moreover, it also offers courses that encompass Service Life Cycle Modules (ITIL SD, ITIL ST, ITIL SS, ITIL SO & ITIL CSI), and ITIL MALC, ISACA Courses, Certified Information System Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Risk and Information System Control (CRISC) and Control Objectives in Information and Related Technologies.



Elaborating on the IT courses, the official further added, “We have the distinction in offering highly rewarding, much sought after and latest IT courses that poise the student to scale new heights. Therefore, we offer 5th Edition Foundation and Implementation also known simply as CObIT® 5 Foundation and CObIT® 5 Implementation, and Information System Security Professional (CISSP).”



Apart from offering comprehensive IT training courses, the institute is high on offering a wide assortment of holistic health and safety courses to its students. The highly coveted courses include NEBOSH IGC, NEBOSH HSW, NEBOSH Oil and Gas, IOSH. For those looking for training courses in Abu Dhabi, NBIZ Infosol is the answer.



About NBIZ Infosol

Abu Dhabi based, NBIZ Infosol is a force to reckon with in offering high quality yet cost effective Information Technology (IT), health and safety courses at affordable rates. Apart from training, the institute also offers comprehensive consultation services to its clients in the Middle East and North Africa region. Therefore, to avail the best PMP certification course in UAE, then all you have to do is follow the link provided here.



Contact Details:



Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Salam Street, Tourist Club

Mansoor Tower, 4th Floor,

# 402 Abu Dhabi, UAE

P.O Box: 33287

Tel : +971 26507983

Fax : +971 26507984



Chennai, India

1/6, 8th Cross Street

Indira Nagar, Adyar

Chennai - 600 020,

Tamil Nadu, India

Tel : +914424421761

Tel (Toll Free Number): 0008001004217

Web: http://www.nbizinfosol.com/