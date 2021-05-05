NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at NBT Bancorp Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain NBT Bancorp Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Norwich, NY based NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. NBT Bancorp Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $451.42 million in 2019 to $458.65 million in 2020, and that its Net Income declined from $121.02 million in 2019 to $104.38 million in 2020.



Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) declined from $42.79 per share on March 12, 2021, to $37.65 per share on April 20, 2021.



