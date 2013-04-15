NCDAC Is a National Cultural Diversity Organization That Addresses the Important Issues of Multiculturalism Facing Our Nation Today

Manchester, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- As a New Hampshire cultural diversity organization , what began as a mission of promoting workplace cultural diversity training , youth cultural diversity workshop, business, and education, the National Cultural Diversity Awareness Council has expanded its work to include promoting diversity in foreign trade and business, as well as building and establishing "good will" relationships with allies of the United States of America through cultural exchanges, events, and collaborations. America is seen as a beacon of hope and opportunity by many people around the world. As such, those same individuals relocate to our country seeking a better way of living. The National Cultural Diversity Awareness Council is ready to meet the challenge of promoting the values that are adherent to our great nation; tolerance and inclusion.



Thanks to the continued support of some dedicated individuals, organizations, and businesses, NCDAC nonprofit cultural diversity has achieved great accomplishments such as the annual 'Keeping the Dream Alive®", Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day dinner, the annual 'Keeping the Dream Alive®", diversity Youth Workshop held at Waterville Valley Ski Resort, and our involvement in diversity awareness for the business community. We are looking for volunteers........JOIN US!



