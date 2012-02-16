NCPedia Adds ‘Dictionary of N.C. Biography’ and ‘Encyclopedia of N.C.’ to Free Web Site

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources Secretary Linda A. Carlisle has unveiled a partnership between the State Library of North Carolina and UNC Press to make the six volumes of the “Dictionary of North Carolina Biography” and the “Encyclopedia of North Carolina” available as part of the Web site NCPedia.org.



The free online encyclopedia (http://ncpedia.org/) features articles and resources about North Carolina culture and history.



Joining Carlisle for the announcement Feb. 9 were new State Librarian Caroline (Cal) Shepard, UNC Press Editorial Director Mark Simpson-Vos, and “Encyclopedia of North Carolina” Associate Editor Jay Mazzocchi, also a member of the UNC Press staff.



“The goal of NCPedia has always been to make cultural information available for a wide range of users – teachers, students, business and civic organizations, cultural groups, and decision makers,” said Carlisle. “The Department of Cultural Resources is committed to digitization, and this exciting partnership with UNC Press is a great leap forward as we continue to record and interpret North Carolina’s rich history and culture.”



"The Encyclopedia of North Carolina" and the multi-volume "Dictionary of North Carolina Biography" were edited by William S. Powell, professor emeritus of history at UNC-Chapel Hill, and published by UNC Press. Founded in 1922, UNC Press is the oldest university press in the South and one of the oldest in the United States.



“This is a moment William Powell, all of us at UNC Press and our many friends around the state have dreamed about for years,” said Simpson-Vos. “The ‘Encyclopedia of North Carolina' and the 'Dictionary of North Carolina Biography' are veritable treasure troves of information about our state, and UNC Press is delighted to be partnering with the State Library of North Carolina to bring these articles to the public as part of NCPedia.”



The State Library (http://statelibrary.ncdcr.gov/index.html) has already received the files digitally and has begun the process of integrating content and making it available online. The project is expected to take three years. This NCpedia expansion is funded through a Library Services and Technology Act grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.



About the State Library of North Carolina

The State Library of North Carolina builds the capacity of all libraries across the state, develops and supports access to genealogy and other specialized collections, and provides resources for the blind and physically handicapped.



About the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Cultural Resources annually serves more than 19 million people through its 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, the nation’s first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the N.C. Arts Council, and the State Archives. Cultural Resources champions North Carolina’s creative industry, which employs nearly 300,000 North Carolinians and contributes more than $41 billion to the state’s economy. To learn more, visit http://www.ncculture.com.