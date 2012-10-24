NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of NCR Corporation possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain NCR officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to NCR Corporation and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On August 14, 2012, NCR Corporation disclosed that it has received anonymous allegations from a purported whistleblower regarding certain aspects of NCR’s business practices in China, the Middle East and Africa, including allegations which, if true, might constitute violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. NCR Corporation said that certain of the allegations relate to NCR's business in Syria.



On October 18, 2012, NCR Corporation announced its financial results for its third quarter 2012 and updated its 2012 financial outlook. During a conference call NCR Corporation said it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to allegations from a “purported whistleblower. NCR said it was cooperating with the subpoena as well as related inquiries from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Georgia.



NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) reported that its annual Revenue increased from over $4.8 billion in 2010 to over $5.4 billion in 2011, while its Net Income decreased from $116 million in 2010 to $53 million in 2011.



Shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) rose from as low as $11.67 in 2011 to as high as $25.41 per share in August 2012.



On October 23, 2012, NYSE:NCR shares closed at $21.43 per share.



