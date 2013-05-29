NCS London Now Offers Proactive and Preventive Support for All Database Solutions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- NCS London, a reliable Oracle Database Consultant Company has got proven expertise and reliability to provide database solutions. They are known to provide DBA administration and its management as they are famed as a database support specialist in London.



NCS is known for its seamless database solutions that make network resources more accessible and which overall improve system management. Whether one works on Oracle, Microsoft SQL server, MySQL, or NoSQL, they have got all skills and expertise to make their clients’ database run smoothly round the clock.



Keeping pace with the contemporary technology and its forward-thinking, all the major technology players entrust its technology maintenance, support and development to NCS London. They constantly train their employees to ensure that all their technology platforms keep pace with changing business needs and hence delivers the best Return of Investment. Regular upgrades, functional enhancements and preventative maintenance are all part of their service.



With its proactive approach towards technology as well as towards all challenges, the experienced professionals of this company also make IT support simple and give a wide range of business IT support services to organisations across the UK. With skill-sets directly from industry leaders backed by a 24/7 service desk, one would get business IT support services that are guaranteed to impress.



About NCS

Since its beginning back in 1997 to the present day, Network Centric Support Ltd. (NCS London) has always been using information technology to make life simpler for businesses and organisations.



Their agility enables them to adapt ahead of many in its field. It brings that ethic and expertise to today’s business environment, where an organisation’s ability to make informed decisions quickly, can mean the difference between thriving and just surviving. They provide a complete cloud technology platform, giving access to secure services over the internet while delivering cost savings, improved uptime and better performance. They also offer traditional database consulting and support.



To know more visit: http://www.ncs-london.com



Contact:

Network Centric Support Ltd.

17 Blossom Street

London

E1 6PL