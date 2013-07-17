NCS Now Delivers Uncompromising Cloud Computing Solution Driven by High Professional Standards

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Accredited with a wide range of companies, Network Centric Support Ltd. now delivers simple and secure space where the organizations can safely keep and access all their IT functions, hence leaves the complex and time-consuming business managing a hassle free solution. Known as a leader in cloud computing solution providers, their highly professional technicians deliver a perfect cloud computing solutions to clients.



One of the senior technical heads of the company while addressing to the media stated, “We offer Cloud services from a range of providers such as Rackspace, Amazon Web Services as well as small boutique Hybrid Clouds such as Commensus. We can help with every aspect of migrating to the cloud, from advising on product selection, to scoping out installation and development, to staff training and administration. These can be delivered as stand-alone services, on a project basis or as a skills top-up to your existing team.”



Network Centric Support Ltd., often called as oracle database consulting company, is also known to provide a reliable database solution provider. The company’s seamless database support enables the leading organizations in reducing the overall cost to their clients. The database solutions of the company provides help to the leading businesses in maintaining a head to head contest with the dynamics of the changing business needs and delivers the best return on investment.



About Network Centric Support Ltd.,

Since its beginning back in 1997 to the present day, Network Centric Support Ltd. (NCS London) has always been using information technology to make life simpler for businesses and organizations. Their agility enables them to adapt ahead of many in its field. It brings that ethic and expertise to today’s business environment, where an organization’s ability to make informed decisions quickly, can mean the difference between thriving and just surviving. They provide a complete cloud technology platform, giving access to secure services over the internet while delivering cost savings, improved up time and better performance. They also offer traditional database consulting and support.



To know more, please visit: http://www.ncs-london.com



Contact:

Network Centric Support Ltd.

17 Blossom Street

London

E1 6PL