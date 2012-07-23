NCSBCS.org Adds Video Comparisons of Online Fax Service Providers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- The fax over internet protocol (FOIP) information and review website NCSBCS.org is pleased to announce that they have added comprehensive video reviews of the currently available internet fax services. The website offers detailed reviews of online fax service providers as well as in-depth articles that explain internet faxing, the underlying technology, security standards and other aspects of online faxing.



Although it has been speculated that Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) would spell the end of the fax machine, it has actually ushered in the age of the internet fax. In order to address how online faxing fits into the current communication landscape, the website NCSBCS.org has provided an information resource database with in-depth reviews of the current online fax providers. The website recently added video reviews of the services as part of their offerings. “The new video reviews of the current online fax service providers bring the information and the visuals together in a way that is more efficient for many of our website visitors,” said an NCSBCS.org representative.



Internet faxing is only possible with the support of online fax service providers that supply the system platform to convert faxes being sent from analog phone lines to recipients using email fax or Internet fax, and vice versa. The platforms also enable faxes to be transmitted securely over the Internet from any fax machine, computer, or mobile device. The entire process is automated, so faxes remain private and secure. Internet fax services also provide a Web-based control panel for managing faxes and storing them for future access.



In order to help service buyers compare online fax services, the information resource website offers detailed reviews of the current providers. Each review includes background information on the company and their areas of specialty, fax features, what they offer in terms of service plans and how they work. “The goal of the website is to help people understand how online faxing fits into today’s business and personal technology communication landscape so that they can make informed decisions,” said the website representative. “The video comparisons are just one more way to make the information readily accessible to the widest audience in a way that can be even more palatable.” For more information, please visit http://www.ncsbcs.org



About NCSBCS.org

