NDT and Inspection Market Forecast, Opportunities and Challenges

The global NDT and inspection market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025.



Non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques are mainly used for evaluating different properties of structures, equipment, components, and materials, without causing any damage. NDT and inspection is an important technique for timely evaluation and diagnosis of faults in products. Stringent government regulations regarding public safety and product quality and continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics industries are the major factors driving the growth of NDT and inspection market.



Advancements in sensing technologies and data processing techniques have significantly enhanced the capabilities of various NDT and inspection techniques, such as eddy-current testing, ultrasonic testing, and radiographic testing. NDT and inspection techniques and services have become essential in industries to maintain the standards of product quality and customer perception toward a brand.



The ultrasonic testing (UT) technique is an extensively used NDT technique owing to its ability to identify defects and accurately determine their severity. Some advanced techniques such as ultrasonic immersion testing and guided-wave ultrasonic testing can be used for critical applications in the oil & gas and aerospace industries, among many others. RT (radiographic testing) is estimated to account for the second-largest market share in 2019. Recent advancements in digital radiography make RT a reliable NDT technique for inspection.



The manufacturing sector is expected to be the fastest-growing vertical in the NDT and inspection market during the forecast period. This sector is receiving a boost from emerging markets such as China, India, and South Africa due to their growing manufacturing and industrial base. NDT and inspection techniques are widely used in manufacturing to ensure the integrity of components produced. These techniques are primarily employed for preventive maintenance and failure analysis purposes.



The global power generation industry is expected to witness an increased adoption of NDT and inspection services. Many industries in emerging economies such as China, India, and Mexico are witnessing large-scale infrastructure development projects, with power generation facilities holding a prominent position. Similarly, growing number of nuclear power plants globally and surging demand for machines used in power generation plants are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to players, which offer NDT and inspection equipment and solutions suitable for the power generation vertical.