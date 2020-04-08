Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Gemalto, Sony

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- NFC is a short-range communication technology that enables data transfer between two NFC-enabled devices. Growing popularity of mobile devices and the increasing number of online consumers is expected to drive the demand for m-commerce. The near field communication technology is extensively used in pay terminals using mobile devices.



The near field communication cover is considered as an accessory for converting smartphones into NFC-enabled smartphones. The technology is yet to be deployed in the emerging regions and has penetrated in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The flexibility of the product for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to lead the growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to growing adoption of this technology in retail and transportation. Financial institutions as well as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have supported contactless payment facilities. Increasing use of smartphones for transaction at point of sale (POS) terminals is expected to drive the market in North America.



In 2018, the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- NXP Semiconductors

- Infineon Technologies

- Gemalto

- Sony

- STMicroelectronics

- Texas Instruments

- Huawei Technologies

- Mediatek

- DeviceFidelity

- Visa

- Broadcom

- Toshiba

- Samsung

- Identive



Segment by Type:

- NFC enabled Mobile sim

- NFC cover



Segment by Application:

- Payment

- Transportation

- Booking

- Data Sharing

- Service

- Access Control

- Healthcare

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



