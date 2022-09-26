Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- The near-infrared imaging market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 0.8 billion in 2021 to USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.0%.



Growing number of surgical procedures globally;



Globally, the number of surgical procedures is on the rise owing to the rising prevalence and incidence of various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases. Surgical cosmetic procedures and trauma cases are also contributing to the increasing number of surgical procedures. NIR imaging is used for intraoperative imaging during various surgical procedures, such as plastic and reconstructive surgeries, oncology surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, cardiothoracic surgeries, and neurovascular surgeries. NIR imaging enables surgeons to assess blood flow, tissue viability, and perfusion during these surgeries. In cancer surgeries, NIR imaging is used to establish positive margins that help in the demarcation of cancerous tissues versus normal tissues. Therefore, the increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the NIR imaging market.



The near-infrared imaging devices is estimated to account for the largest share of the global near-infrared imaging market during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, devices and probe/dye. The devices product segment, by type, is further segmented into near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near-infrared fluorescence and bioluminescence imaging systems. The near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the near-infrared imaging market, by product, in 2021, driven by growing research activities, advantages offered by near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems such as high sensitivity, high image resolution, and real-time image guidance during surgeries, the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases.



The preclinical imaging segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global near-infrared imaging market during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the near-infrared imaging market is segmented into preclinical imaging, clinical imaging, medical imaging. The preclinical imaging segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global near-infrared imaging market, by application, in 2021, led by The growing focus on developing new treatments for diseases/conditions such as cancer, inflammation, angiogenesis, infections, and vascular diseases.



The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the near-infrared imaging market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. As of 2020, hospitals & clinics are estimated to account for the largest share of the global near-infrared imaging market in 2021 and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing clinical applications of NIR imaging in various therapeutic areas, the growing demand for NIR imaging among clinicians across the globe, and the high sensitivity, high resolution, and low cost of NIR imaging systems compared to conventional imaging systems such as CT and MRI are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years.



North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest market share in the near-infrared imaging market in 2020. The near-infrared imaging market in North America is driven primarily by factors such as the high healthcare spending, rising geriatric population, the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing number of cosmetic surgeries, ongoing research activities, and rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.



Key Market Players:



The major players in the near-infrared imaging market are Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), LI-COR, Inc. (US), Medtronic (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Fluoptics (France), Quest Medical Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), Sigma-Aldrich (Germany), and Teledyne Princeton Instruments (US), among others.



