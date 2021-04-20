Near-Infrared Imaging Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Cancer is a major cause of death globally, with around 19.3 million individuals diagnosed with cancer and approximately 10 million deaths occurring due to the disease in 2020. Near-infrared imaging is an emerging technology for both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients and offers various benefits such as real-time display if images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution, and comprehensive molecular profiling with the combined use of fluorescent probes.



The global near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases.



Key players in the market include Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Quest Medical Imaging BV, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Medtronic PLC, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, LI-COR Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Leica Microsystems.



Emergen Research has segmented the global near-infrared imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Devices

Reagents



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Preclinical Imaging

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others



The global Near-Infrared Imaging market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Near-Infrared Imaging market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Near-Infrared Imaging market.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Near-Infrared Imaging market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Near-Infrared Imaging market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Near-Infrared Imaging market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Near-Infrared Imaging market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

