Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Near Infrared Imaging Market by Product (Fluorescence Imaging, Reagents), Application (Preclinical, Clinical, Medical), Procedure (Cancer, GIT, Plastic surgery), Enduser (Hospital, Clinics, Researchers, Pharma-biotech) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 0.8 billion in 2021 to USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.0%.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Near Infrared Imaging Market"



149 – Tables

38 – Figures

192 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174869738



The growing number of surgical procedures performed globally, advantages of NIR imaging over conventional visualization methods, and technological advancements in NIR imaging modalities. However, the lengthy approval process, which limits the availability of targeted fluorophores, is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The near-infrared imaging devices segment is expected account for the largest share of the near-infrared imaging market during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, devices and probe/dye. The devices product segment, by type, is further segmented into near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near-infrared fluorescence and bioluminescence imaging systems. The near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, by product, in 2021, driven by growing research activities, advantages offered by near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems such as high sensitivity, high image resolution, and real-time image guidance during surgeries, the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases.



The preclinical imaging segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the near-infrared imaging market is segmented into preclinical imaging, clinical imaging, medical imaging. The preclinical imaging segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, by application, in 2021, led by the The growing focus on developing new treatments for diseases/conditions such as cancer, inflammation, angiogenesis, infections, and vascular diseases.



The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the near-infrared imaging market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. As of 2020, hospitals & clinics are estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2021, and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing clinical applications of NIR imaging in various therapeutic areas, the growing demand for NIR imaging among clinicians across the globe, and the high sensitivity, high resolution, and low cost of NIR imaging systems compared to conventional imaging systems such as CT and MRI are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174869738



North America accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2020. The near-infrared imaging market in North America is driven primarily by factors such as the high healthcare spending, rising geriatric population, the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing number of cosmetic surgeries, ongoing research activities, and rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the market. The major players in the near-infrared imaging market are Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), among others.



These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the near-infrared imaging market. Collaborations & agreements, new product launches, and expansions have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in near-infrared imaging industry.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=174869738