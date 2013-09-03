Nearly 4 People Die Every Hour in Car Crashes

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- A new study shows that every hour of the day, 3.7 people will die and 253 people will get injured in a car crash. The information, gathered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, claims that the risk for automobile accidents will continue to increase, especially as technology increases on the roads.



Distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic on America's roadways. In 2011 alone, over 3,000 people were killed in distracted driving crashes, inspiring several cities to ban the use of cell phones and other devices in vehicles, according to Distraction.gov.



YOUTH AND WOMEN AT BIGGEST RISK

Research from AAA claims that 1 out of 5 young drivers think that texting makes no difference to their driving performance. About 68 percent of young drivers 18 to 20 are willing to answer incoming phone calls on some, most, or all driving trips.



The use of cell phones, however, is linked directly to thousands of fatal car crashes a year. Car crashes rank among the leading causes of death in the United States.



“Electronic device use and other distracted driving behaviors were strongly associated with (teens’) looking away from the roadway,” as stated in the March 2012 study released by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Females were twice as likely as males to be using an electronic device.”



OUR TRUSTED LEGAL COUNSEL

Seasoned Chicago attorney Jonathan Rosenfeld provides important resources to get victims prepared for any legal action.



On his website, he breaks down the law, including history of Illinois Interstates with these types of cases and the success rate clients should expect.



“At Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, we know how insurance companies operate and we zealously fight to preserve your rights — regardless of the corporations on the opposite side of the table. Particularly with car accidents, there are many options for finding legal representation,” Rosenfeld said. “While we always adhere to the most ethical standards, we prepare every car accident case as if it is going to trial. Our meticulous case preparation enables us to secure the most favorable resolution for out clients– via settlement negotiations, arbitration or trial. Come see why other attorneys refer their clients to us serious car accident cases.”



About Jonathan Rosenfeld

Jonathan Rosenfeld is an Illinois lawyer with a nationwide practice. He represents members of our society who have been seriously injured or killed due to the irresponsible acts of an individual or company. The injured have the same rights as everyone else — to be treated with compassion and respect — but their vulnerability means they need special protection and representation against those who injure, neglect or abuse them. Rosenfeld and his team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers have an excellent track history to getting clients the service they want and getting them the results the need.



For more information, go to http://www.rosenfeldinjurylawyers.com



Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers

33 N Dearborn St #1930

Chicago, IL 60602

http://www.rosenfeldinjurylawyers.com



News Media Contact

Jonathan Rosenfeld

Phone – (847) 835-8895