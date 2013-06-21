Nearshore Americas Founder Among Expert Speakers at Peru Services Summit 2013

Guilford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Nearshore Americas’ Founder and Editorial Director, Kirk Laughlin, will speak at the Peru Services Summit 2013, a five-day global conference organized to discuss Peru’s emergence as a lucrative destination for services exports.



“Peru is one of the most important ‘breakout’ stories of Nearshore outsourcing in 2013,” says Laughlin. “I’m extremely excited to be part of an intelligent discussion on how Peru can position itself to attract greater attention in global knowledge-driven industries.”



Laughlin, who launched Nearshore Americas in 2009, is an award-winning editor and expert in information technology and offshore BPO/ IT business strategies and shared services. He is regarded as one of the foremost thought-leaders on the expansion of cross-border trade and investment in business services exports in the Western Hemisphere.



Laughlin is a special guest speaker along with industry experts from global technology companies including IBM and Atento and Arvato.



Over the past decade, Laughlin has addressed several outsourcing gatherings including three appearances at the Brasscom IT Global Summit in Sao Paulo; the Latin America and the Caribbean Outsourcing and Offshoring Forum (Outsource2LAC 2012) organized by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) as well as significant conferences in Mexico, Chile, and Jamaica.



The Peru Summit, which starts on June 17, is expected to attract a large group of outsourcing service providers from across the world. Peru is already home to a huge number of call centers. Peru’s investment promotion agency PromPeru, the event organizer, is aiming to position the Andean country as a platform to export services in wide-ranging areas including software, contact center, graphic, animation and video games.



Peru’s service export sector grew 2.6 times over the past decade. Last year, the country earned US$3.9 billion in revenue exporting services to the US.



Peru’s service sector transformation is the need of the hour because neighboring countries such as Colombia and Chile have already implemented a string of strategies to promote their service export sector.



The export sector in Peru accounts for 50% of the country’s GDP and 65% of national employment. But this Andean country is known more for its copper and gold mining. “Mining generates a lot of support industry in services, and services are where 70% of the working population is focused on,” stated David Edery, PromPeru’s Export Services Coordinator, who recently spoke to Nearshore Americas’s Colombia-based reporter Jon Tonti.



“Much of the competitive advantage of Peru’s mining industry is based on the supporting BPO and KPO companies that provide services to the mining companies,” Edery added.



The Latin American country is hoping to reach 100 BPO companies exporting high value added services over the next two years.



Peruvian 3D animation companies are responsible for producing seven animated films that have been received well internationally, Rodencia being one of the latest. The Summit will play host to Asian companies coming specifically to meet with animation firms.



The event managers have planned 1,350 business meetings with 107 international buyers from various countries in the region, Europe, US and Asia. There will also be six technical workshops for sectors like BPO, Publishing, TICs Infrastructure, Logistics, and four workshops designed to keep the employer informed of the latest global trends.



This is the third edition of the Peru Services Summit. Last year, the event brought together more than 2,500 Peruvian and international executives, who generated over US$26 million in exports and investments to the sector.



The event will be held at Hotel Los Delfines and Jockey Club in Lima, Peru.



