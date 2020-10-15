Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Burden of Disease Study has found that around 251 million people in the world were affected by Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD in 2016. This will fuel demand for nebulizers, driving the global nebulizers market. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Nebulizers Market Size", Share and Global Trend By Product (Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, Others), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026." A nebulizer is a medical device which helps to treat asthma by converting different drugs into vapours and later delivering it to the lungs. Not only asthma, but nebulization also helps in the treatment of other respiratory disorders such as cystic fibrosis.



Leading Players operating in the Nebulizers Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Teleflex Medical, Inc.

Trudell Medical International

Briggs Healthcare

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.



The World Health Organization (WHO) states that respiratory diseases are the foremost cause of death and disability worldwide. According to its estimates, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) afflicts around 65 million and kills 3 million people every year. Similarly, pneumonia also kills millions of people annually and is the leading cause of mortality among children under 5 years of age. Furthermore, WHO data indicates that lung cancer is the deadliest cancer, killing 1.6 million people every year. Nebulizer play a key role in managing these chronic and potentially fatal lung disorders and as the incidence of these disorders grows, the demand for Nebulizer will continue to surge.



Market Opportunity



Rapid Transmission of the COVID-19 Infection to Create Immediate Growth Opportunities



The SARS-CoV-2 infection attacks the respiratory tract and lungs, causing shortness of breath, acute breathing problems, and pneumonia, along with a persistent fever and cough. People with preexisting lung disorders such as asthma are at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma patients are highly recommended to carry inhalers or portable Nebulizer with them as these devices can efficiently open the lungs and allow them to function normally. In this scenario, the uptake of inhalable drug delivery devices is likely to spike and favor the Nebulizer market growth. The only worry with these devices, as pointed out by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, is their potential to transmit the infection among patients as well as healthcare workers, especially in healthcare facilities. If this issue is addressed, players can capitalize on the current pandemic and expand their presence in the market.



Regional Analysis



Strong Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in North America



North America boasted a market size of USD 308.4 million in 2019 and the region is likely to lead the Nebulizer market share during the forecast period. This is chiefly attributable to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and patient-friendly reimbursement policies. In addition to this, escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the US will skyrocket the demand for Nebulizer and inhalers in 2020. Similar trends are expected to be observed in Europe. On the other hand, the market is Asia-Pacific is slated for steady expansion owing to the proliferation of medical device companies and rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders.



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-Key Country/Sub-region

Overview of Technological Advancements in Nebulizer

New Product Launch, Key Players

Key Industry Development such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Overview: Qualitative Insights: Impact of Covid-19 on the Respiratory Devices Market

Key Steps being taken by Market Players

Global Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Jet Nebulizer

Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Mesh Nebulizer

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

Table-top

Portable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



