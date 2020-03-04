Nebulizers Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics and Forecast to 2019-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Nebulizers Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Nebulizers Market accounted for over US$ 890 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2030.



Prominent Players in the Global Nebulizers Market



Some of the prominent players in the global nebulizers market include Briggs Healthcare, Besco Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Feellife Health Inc., Convexity Scientific Inc., Invacare Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Aerogen, and others.



Growing Factor:



The market growth of nebulizers can be attributed to factors, such as growing geriatric population, increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, and smoking (a prime cause for COPD and asthma), increasing air pollution and the presence of toxins and allergens in air. According to Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease, around 10 million people develop tuberculosis and 1.6 million die from it each year, making it the most lethal infectious disease. These are some of the prime factors boosting market growth.



Other factors such as increasing adoption for home healthcare devices such as portable nebulizers by people who are preferring treatment at home rather than in hospitals owing to the fact that it is convenient and cheaper. Along with it, increase in initiatives by government and different organizations such as American Lung Association, Global Alliance Against Chronic Respiratory Diseases (GARD), Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) and other organizations, aid in creating awareness among people regarding preventive measures, financial aids etc. These factors are also expected to positively impact the growth of nebulizers market.



