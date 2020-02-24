NEC Corporation Announces and Spotlights 5g Based Connectivity and Business Development at MWC Barcelona 2020

Ruddington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- NEC Corporation announced and spotlighted its new business ventures focusing on 5G connectivity in the IoT/AI age that is going to showcase at MWC Barcelona 2020 from Feb 24-27.



NEC is developing 5G based services and businesses across all sectors in tandem with other telecom operators and various partners. Since talks of open 5G has been making the rounds for quite some time, NEC through its expertise is advancing information systems and providing extensive services across the board.



With the theme of "NEC Smart Connectivity", NEC will present how it's going to transform the digital world in both public and private sectors with its innovative 5G solutions.



Challenges on operationalising and monetizing the assets cost effectively, removing vendor lock in amongst others will also be shown at the NEC booth for the service providers and all of this using the 5G solutions.



Additionally, NEC is going to showcase solutions on smart city promoting social value creation, including but not limited to personal data utilization and intelligent optical fiber sensing solution. This along with R&D that will contribute to a better and more secure world based on AI technology.



To gain complete access to the highly professional people at the helm of these advanced technologies, visit the NEC stand at MWC Barcelona, Fira Gran Via, Hall 3 3M30.



For more detail on NEC's participation in MWC Barcelona 2020, please visit: https://www.nec.com/en/event/mwc2020



