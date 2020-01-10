Ruddington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- NEC, global leaders in Enterprise Communications and IT solutions, recently attended SMART BUILDING EXPO (13th-15th November 2019) in Milan, Italy – an event dedicated to technological coverage, bringing together leading providers of advanced communications and IT solutions.



At the SMART BUILDING EXPO NEC showcased their leading and latest solutions for equipping organisations and societies for smart transformation in today's digital landscaped, and allowed many individual organisations to see where they could improve their communications systems and in turn obtain the most beneficial systems and products for their businesses.



Just some of the solutions showcased by NEC at the event included the following:



- NEC Smart WorkSpace - allows users to securely access their working environment from anywhere, at any time, with any device and delivers a consistent superior user experience



- UNIVERGE Integration Platform – which interconnects disparate systems to become one's own centrally managed application network



- Front Desk Assistant – which allows visitor check-ins to become fully automated and transparent



- Biometric Facial Recognition – which ensure that only authorize individuals are granted access to facilities



Full details regarding this are available on the NEC Enterprise Solutions website here: https://www.nec-enterprise.com/newsroom/Press-releases/NEC-empowers-Smart-Digital-Transformation-in-Business-and-Society-at-SMART-BUILDING-EXPO-1355



About NEC Enterprise Solutions

NEC Enterprise Solutions is an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) leader, renowned for combining and integrating their expertise with innovative technology to create the ICT-enabled society of tomorrow. NEC Enterprise Solutions is constantly enabling new and improved approaches to how Communications and IT services are delivered and managed, providing businesses all over the UK with new ways to operate and grow. Anyone looking for more information regarding the NEC Enterprise Solutions, and to see how they could utilise their products and services such as their world-renowned SME phone systems to enhance their operations, should visit their website today.



