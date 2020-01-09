NEC Expands Relationship with Avoira to Promote Large Enterprise Solutions Across UK and Ireland

Ruddington, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Global leader in Communications and IT Solutions, NEC Enterprise Solutions, has recently announced that they are extending their long term relationship with Avoira, focusing on Solutions and Applications targeted at large enterprise customers across the UK and Ireland. The two major companies work alongside each other to ensure that they are offering the most superior and efficient services and are now able to provide both new and existing customers in the UK and Ireland with the markets best support service as well as the best range of advanced Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions.



Avoira is a £27m turnover multi-disciplinary specialist provider of communications and audio-visual solutions, renowned for assisting large enterprises, and with the company no set to promote NEC Enterprise Solutions greatest range of products – which will allow large enterprises of all kinds to ensure that they have the best unified communications and collaboration solutions in place. To make sure that the relationship can work as well as possible, and that enterprises can be benefitted the most, Avoira has took on a new team on NEC specialist engineers so that no matter where businesses are located in the UK or Ireland, they can get assistance as quickly as possible.



Full details regarding this are available on the NEC Enterprise website her, alongside comments from both companies: https://www.nec-enterprise.com/newsroom/Press-archive/NEC-expands-its-long-term-relationship-with-Avoira-to-promote-Large-Enterprise-Solutions-across-UK-and-Ireland-1360



About NEC Enterprise Solutions

NEC Enterprise Solutions is an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) leader, renowned for combining and integrating their expertise with innovative technology to create the ICT-enabled society of tomorrow. NEC Enterprise Solutions is constantly enabling new and improved approaches to how Communications and IT services are delivered and managed, providing businesses all over the UK with new ways to operate and grow. Anyone looking for more information regarding the NEC Enterprise Solutions, and to see how they could utilise their products and services such as their world-renowned best small business phone systems to enhance their operations, should visit their website today.



