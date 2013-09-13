Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Necitumumab (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Necitumumab (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most common lung cancer, and the second-most common cancer in men and women. Historically, the treatment paradigm has centered around chemotherapy. However, the launch of targeted therapies for patients with specific biomarkers has begun to fragment the NSCLC treatment landscape into smaller niche patient populations. Over the forecast period, this trend will continue with the launch of multiple new drugs in several new drug classes to address the high unmet need among NSCLC patients, and provide new treatment options for previously underserved populations. Launch of premium-priced drug candidates combined with increasing incident cases of the disease will be major drivers of growth in the major markets.



Necitumumab is a second-generation EGFR-specific monoclonal antibody in development by Eli Lilly. Lilly hopes to position necitumumab in combination with gemcitabine-based chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of stage IV squamous NSCLC patients. In contrast to Erbitux (cetuximab), which is a hybrid mouse/human antibody, necitumumab is a fully-human molecule. It is delivered by IV infusion.



Scope



- Overview of NSCLC, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Necitumumab including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Necitumumab for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for NSCLC

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Necitumumab performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Necitumumab from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China)



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