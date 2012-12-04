Neck Pain Relief Makes a Perfect Gift for the Holidays, Thanks to an Acupressure Set from Nayoya

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- According to statistics, over 30 million Americans have experienced lower back pain at one time or another. In addition, millions more suffer from neck pain. The discomfort, which can range from mild to severe, causes people to miss work and is a main reason for visiting the doctor’s office.



In an effort to find neck pain relief, many people have turned to acupressure. This alternative medicine technique involves applying physical pressure to various acupuncture points on the body.



An acupressure set has been creating quite a buzz lately for its ability to help people who suffer from both back and neck pain to find relief from their discomfort—quickly, easily, and without the use of drugs or surgery.



The Nayoya acupressure set for neck and back pain relief is currently on sale at Amazon.com for 55 percent off the retail price. The number one back and neck pain treatment, which has already helped thousands of people get the relief they need from their discomfort, would make an outstanding holiday gift for anyone who is currently living with back or neck pain.



The Nayoya acupressure set is made up of two pieces: an acupressure mat, which has 6,210 acupressure points for immediate back pain relief, and a neck pillow, which has 1,782 acupressure points.



The set, which was featured in the Men’s Health Issue of USA Today back in March of this year, can help improve circulation, sleep, digestion, and quality of life. Using the Nayoya acupressure set is easy; according to information on Amazon.com, people simply need to lie down on the mat slowly and gently while spreading their body weight across it. Then they should place the neck pillow under their neck and slowly lay against it.



Customer reviews of the Nayoya acupressure set are overwhelmingly positive.



“I upgraded from having the Nayoya mat to the full set so that I can help get rid of neck cramps,” one of the reviews on Amazon.com noted.



“I sit in a cubicle for 10 hours per day and my neck gets very stiff. The Nayoya mat itself is great for back pain relief and the full set makes it 10x better. Great for back pain relief and neck pain relief.”



