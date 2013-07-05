Neck Problems More Common Than Ever as Dr. David Nadler Now Offers Spinal Adjustment

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- With more individuals working stationary at a desk in front of a computer, more people are suffering from neck pain and it is becoming extremely common. With long hours and stressed filled days consisting of gazing at technology and typing away, it is highly likely that a person will suffer from neck pain or stiffness. With that being said, Dr. David Nadler and Associates is proud to now offer spinal manipulation for those dealing with daily pain. The chiropractor in Philadelphia knows that they can build up over time due to stress, poor posture, or created by abrupt whiplash. With spinal manipulation procedures, Dr. Nadler is able to relieve the pain and discomfort.



The chiropractor has been beginning to notice it is one of the most common causes his patients are coming in for. If the spine or neck is not adjusted, the range of motion will decrease and tighten, making for a consistent pain throughout the workday. With the proper treatment, Dr. Nadler is now able to help patients gain back their range of motion through chiropractic manipulation. By properly aligning the discs and bones the way they are suppose to be allows for the pain to be released and the muscles to become lose again.



Just because one’s career may involve stationary work at a desk all day long does not mean one has to suffer through it. Their goal is to reduce the pain that is being spread throughout the nerves and irritability due to poor posture, whiplash, and stress. Dr. David Nadler and Associates is please to offer their patients with virtually pain free necks after the proper spinal manipulation have been taken place. When the vertebrae align the muscles will not tighten. With these chiropractic services, people will be able to relieve stress and pain from their daily lives.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his client’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain management he is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.