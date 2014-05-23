NeckTITE Magic Casts Spell with TV Appearance, New TV Spot, Beauty Convention

East Greenwich, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The NeckTITE Magic phenomenon is picking up steam with the appearance of its two founders, Gail Tillinghast and Cynthia Cooper, on live TV in the Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts region, the airing of its second 30-second television commercial in the same area, and their upcoming role at COSMOPROF, possibly the largest beauty convention in the nation.



“We are very excited about appearing live on WPRI'S Rhode Show, which airs daily each morning from 9:00 to 10:00, on Thursday, May 22nd,” said Tillinghast the day prior to their scheduled appearance. The professional woman who has worked nearly her entire adult life in design added that it was especially exciting to get the chance to not only talk about her product in front of a live and televised audience but also to demonstrate how effective and easy to use their instant neck lift product is.



To celebrate this milestone in their company’s development, Cooper said that they have filmed a fresh television spot to be broadcast on area stations from May 20 through the end of the month.



The NeckTITE Magic will continue well into the summer as both Cooper and Tillinghast are exhibitors at COSMOPROF in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Convention Center from July 13 to July 15. They have been given their own Pavilion A space of the beauty convention’s Emerging Beauty Section which is dedicated to companies that are new to the market.



How NeckTITE Magic Works

NeckTITE Magic Works. Everyone who caught their live demonstration on the Rhode Show or has visited the http://www.necktitemagic.com website has born witness to how the NeckTITE Magic skin-friendly adhesive tape removes wrinkles, sagging skin, and folds from around women’s necks. By tightening skin, the hypoallergenic adhesive tape works instantly, easily, and without any creams, injections, lotions, or surgery.



About NeckTITE Magic

The Rhode Island-based company was founded by two women who want to show as many women as they can the magic of NeckTITE Magic. Though the skin tightening adhesive tape is beautiful in its simplicity, it took four years of designing and testing to come up with a final perfect product that is nearly transparent, latex free, moisture resistant, and also works instantly.



About The Rhode Show

The Rhode Show, http://www.rhodeshow.com, is WPRI-TV’s daily morning show. Shown on channel 12 out of Providence, Rhode Island, the show is the go-to-choice for many morning viewers in Rhode Island.



About the COSMOPROF

COSMOPROF, http://www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com, is possibly the largest beauty convention in the US. Ranking as one of 25 fastest-growing trade shows in the nation and one of its 250 top trade shows, COSMOPROF received recognition as being the most innovating trade show last year.



To Learn More about NeckTITE Magic

To learn more about NeckTITE Magic, please contact the company at:



NeckTITE Magic

1-855-900-NECK (6325) Mon-Fri, 9am-8pm EST; Sat 10am-4pm EST