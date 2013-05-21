Nedrept.com Launches Comprehensive One-Stop News Coverage Site

Jawa Barat, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Nedrept, an Indonesian based organization, today announced the launch of their website - http://www.nedrept.com. The site provides News headlines in a short and concise manner from all sources across the globe. The news is segregated into different sections for the viewer to browse with ease. Each update is linked to the source from where it is picked up and by clicking on the same the user can go through the details by visiting the related site.



“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our website- http://www.nedrept.com and hope to offer a platform for users to get access to all news from around the globe and different sources at one place.”Said Andri Hendarwin, founder of Nedrept.com. “While you can find all the news in a list format at the home page, we have also created separate sections for segregating the same. By doing so, we are offering the users a way to only go through the section that interests them.”



“The design of the site simple and easy to eyes. Unlike most other sites, there is nothing flashy to eyes and those genuinely interested in the news would really admire this. Because of this simple design, the site is quick to load and is updated every passing minute.” continued Hendarwin. “Just by browsing one site, you can be sure of covering all bases and going through the happenings of the world in no time.”



Some of the sections of the site include National, World, Business, Sports, Entertainment, Health, Tech, Science, Living and Humor among others.



Nedrept is an Indonesian based company that started operations in the year 2013. The company through its website offers an aggregated news headline service. It is the most comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage on the Internet.



Website: http://www.nedrept.com/

Email: info@nedrept.com

Address: Bandung, Jawa Barat, Indonesia