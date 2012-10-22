Need a New Coffee Table Book? "Binders of Women"! a Political Satire Book to Promote Women's Issues

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- During the 2012 Presidential Debate, Romney was asked how he would "rectify the inequalities in the workplace."



As Romney took the microphone he did not realize he would soon be creating a viral campaign with a not so positive spin! His response...."I had the chance to pull together a Cabinet, and all the applicants seemed to be men," he said. "I went to a number of women's groups and said, 'Can you help us find folks?' and they brought us whole binders full of women."



This unique coffee table book is perfect political satire in a fun, family friendly, well-designed book. Highlighting some of America's finest women in politics and women's issues.



Eric Burns

415-562-7228

info@bindersofwomen2012.com

http://www.bindersofwomen2012.com/