Need AC or Heating Service? J.R. Bolton Is Here to Help!

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Comfort is essential. That's why, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, homeowners across the Greater Atlanta area can turn to J.R. Bolton Services for all of their home comfort needs, including system replacements, preseason maintenance and AC or gas furnace repairs in DeKalb County and beyond.



With a commitment to serving customers, J.R. Bolton's doors remain open and its technicians will continue to visit homes and provide the expert HVAC services homeowners require and deserve. During this trying time, this team is prepared to serve the community safely by following specific procedures designed to protect the health and safety of workers and customers.



J.R. Bolton owner Jeff Bolton explains some of the precautions that were put in place, "If you need HVAC service, we are here to help! We will only send employees exhibiting no symptoms of illness and our team is taking extra precautions for your safety. Technicians have been instructed to wear gloves during every job and to refrain from shaking hands when they greet you so no one unknowingly spreads germs we do not know we are carrying. We will also increase our personal space to protect each other."



J.R. Bolton understands that, despite the extra safety precautions its team is taking, some customers are concerned about welcoming someone into their homes at this time. For customers who prefer to reschedule, this company is more than willing to accommodate. Just call 770.268.2010!



With all of the sacrifices residents across the Greater Atlanta area have made recently, J.R. Bolton is determined to make sure comfort isn't one of them! Contact this company online or call 770.268.2010 to schedule HVAC repairs, system replacements, AC or furnace maintenance in Fulton County and nearby.



About J.R. Bolton Services

J.R. Bolton Services is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and insulation services for homes and businesses. J.R. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. Its highly trained team of professionals knows how area homes are constructed and uses its expertise to resolve even the most challenging home comfort problems. J.R. Bolton also operates Peachtree Comfort Gallery, which offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products and services.