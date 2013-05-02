Need Birthday Party Ideas or Moon Bounce Rental in Baltimore MD? - Call Kidflatables

Catonsville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- KIDflatables LLC is offering affordable inflatable slide and moon bounce rentals to those who want to their children to have a fun filled birthday celebration. The company has some of the best selections of inflatable slides and moon bounces in Baltimore, Maryland. These include customized moon bounces that have monster trucks, pirates, and dinosaurs as well as large inflatable dry and water slides.



Birthdays are one of the most anticipated days of children. For them, the magic and excitement brought by this special day is as important as the ones experienced during the Holidays. This day is often celebrated by throwing a party wherein close friends, classmates, and even neighbors are invited to share this special moment with the birthday celebrator. To make a birthday party even more special and exciting, individuals can choose to rent an inflatable slide and moon bounce. KIDflatables’ 16 feet inflatable slide can be used as a dry or wet slide. On the other hand, its Moon Bounce Castle features brilliant colors and provides houses of creative and safe play.



With KIDflatables, individuals can assure that they will receive quality service in competitive prices. The company employs well-trained professional staff that is responsible for ensuring that the event will be filled with fun. They also strictly observe safety and sanitation practices to make sure that all the inflatables and moon bounces are clean and safe to use. To make the event more enjoyable, KIDflatables is also offering cheek art, mobile laser tag, face painting, and balloon twisting.



The cost of the moon bounce rental offered by the company depends on the birthday party package chosen by the client. The Silver, Gold, and Platinum packages include the Moon Bounce Castle and cheek art face painting. Additional balloon twisting service is included in the Gold and Platinum packages. The staff of the company will be the one to deliver, set up, and take down the moon bounces. Moreover, it is also offering free delivery for clients who are living within the 20-mile radius of the company’s warehouse. Aside from these, the company is also fully insured and has a liability insurance policy that covers injuries caused by the gross negligence of the company.



About KIDflatables

KIDflatables LLC is a Maryland-based company that is offering moon bounce and inflatable slide rentals to various cities and counties in the site. Its inflatable slides and moon bounces are perfect for various occasions including birthdays, school carnivals, family reunions, church picnics, and town festivals.



For more information about KIDflatables LLC and its services, visit http://kidflatables.com or Call (410) 205-5437.



