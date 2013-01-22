Need Carpet Fast and on a Budget? Friends Floor Covering, Inc. Announces Complimentary Installations on Stainmaster Carpets

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- If one’s family is looking for a way to warm up their home for the looks or during the colder seasons, carpeting is a great way to add character and beauty to the home. At Friends Floor Covering, Inc., they are now offering free installations with the purchase of Stainmaster carpets and carpet padding. The carpet installation company of Philadelphia has a huge selection of colors and textures to choose from when looking to add carpet or simply update their current flooring.



Not only can it give a facelift to the home but keep a bedroom, family room, or finished basement a bit warmer during the cold winter months. Carpeting helps rooms retain the hot air longer, which can save some energy on heating bills. With this free installation of Stainmaster carpeting it not only ties the room together, but also makes it a cozy, comfortable environment to hang out in. For families who have children, carpet flooring can be great for kids to play on and provide a bit of cushion when crawling around. This is a great time of year to add carpeting into one’s home not only to save money on installation, but also to add character to the home and have a warm place to hang out or watch a movie. For carpeting installation in Philadelphia , the Stainmaster padding and carpet will be sure to soften up any slip and falls that happen, allowing injuries to be minimized.



Pick from the various colors and styles that are in stock for the quickest carpeting installation in Philadelphia that is free. In today’s day and age nothing comes free, no matter what aspect in the buying process. The qualified installers from Friends Floor Covering will provide quality carpet installation free of charge. Another great benefit of getting carpet installation in the home is that it reduces the noise dramatically. Carpets have the ability to absorb the sound especially with the Stainmaster padding. Whether they are on the stairs or in the family room, carpeting can reduce the sounds in high traffic areas. This special is available for only at limited time at Friends Floor Covering, Inc. , so get a hold of free carpet installation while it's poosible.



About Friends Floor Covering, Inc.

Based in Warminster, PA Friends Floor Covering, Inc. is a full service flooring company that will be able to address every need home and commercial property owners are looking for. Their mission is to provide the highest quality flooring materials along with superb customer satisfaction during and after installation. Friends Floor Covering supplies, services and installs everything from carpets, laminate, hardwood, tile and vinyl. They strive to exceed every expectation and offer night and weekend services.



